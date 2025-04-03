Forensic company fights blacklisting by city, says it’s an attempt to sabotage Gumede trial
IFS has provided exco with evidence that two companies which provided reports discrediting their information received large sums of money
03 April 2025 - 04:30
Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS) is under threat of being “blacklisted” from doing any further business with the eThekwini Municipality — a move it alleges is an attempt to “sabotage” the R320m corruption trial involving former mayor Zandile Gumede...
