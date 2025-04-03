Gauteng health applies to appeal against court order to address cancer patient backlog
Health department says patients left waiting years for radiation oncology is 'not an urgent issue' and no backlog list exists
03 April 2025 - 12:36
A week after the Johannesburg high court declared the Gauteng health department's failure to deal with a backlog of more than 3,000 cancer patients who have been waiting up to three years for treatment unlawful and unconstitutional, the department has applied for leave to appeal. ..
