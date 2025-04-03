JSC postpones gross misconduct decision on judge Makhubele
The JSC was unable to confirm or reject findings of a judicial conduct tribunal because Gauteng premier was not able to attend the meeting
03 April 2025 - 15:32
A long-awaited decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on whether to confirm a gross misconduct finding against suspended Gauteng High Court judge Nana Makhubele was postponed on Thursday because Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was unable to attend the meeting. ..
