'This man should be nowhere near workplace where 80% are female,' labour court rules

The sexual harassment incident occurred in Pepkor's boardroom at one of the company’s stores in Mokopane, Limpopo

A man who sexually harassed a fellow employee in 2018 and who was dismissed as a result failed in his Labour Court bid to review a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration award that found his dismissal substantively fair but procedurally unfair...