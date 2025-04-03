'This man should be nowhere near workplace where 80% are female,' labour court rules
The sexual harassment incident occurred in Pepkor's boardroom at one of the company’s stores in Mokopane, Limpopo
03 April 2025 - 04:30
A man who sexually harassed a fellow employee in 2018 and who was dismissed as a result failed in his Labour Court bid to review a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration award that found his dismissal substantively fair but procedurally unfair...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.