News

'This man should be nowhere near workplace where 80% are female,' labour court rules

The sexual harassment incident occurred in Pepkor's boardroom at one of the company’s stores in Mokopane, Limpopo

03 April 2025 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

A man who sexually harassed a fellow employee in 2018 and who was dismissed as a result failed in his Labour Court bid to review a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration  award that found his dismissal substantively fair but procedurally unfair...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Amakhosi and izinduna want TikTok influencer to explain disrespect of Zulu king News
  2. We were never married to a VAT hike: ANC News
  3. Refusing to provide a DNA swab in an alleged child rape case is untenable, ... News
  4. Judge candidate Dawn Norton grilled by JSC about R17m theft at her firm News
  5. Blaming the wrong girl for getting pregnant News

Latest Videos

Godongwana wants ANC to ‘draw line in sand’ as budget passes
Key sectors brace for tariffs ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day' | REUTERS