News

Budget fallout: ANC caucus wants DA’s GNU ouster

The DA's fedex discussions on a possible GNU exit are ongoing

04 April 2025 - 04:30 By KGOTHATSO MADISA, LIZEKA TANDWA and SISANDA MBOLEKWA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deferred the fate of the DA as a Government of National Unity partner to his party’s highest decision-making body in between national conferences, the national executive committee. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'This man should be nowhere near workplace where 80% are female,' labour court ... News
  2. ‘My replacement mustn’t use mayoral office, security and SUV’: Madibeng mayor ... Politics
  3. Suspected kidnapping kingpin rearrested after fleeing from court News
  4. Government’s VAT-free offal offer is not best nutritional choice: report News
  5. Godongwana wants ANC to ‘draw line in sand’ as budget passes News

Latest Videos

Trump stokes trade war as world reels from tariff shock | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...