Building company suspended over ‘large structural defects’ at upmarket Hartbeespoort estate

Madibeng local municipality stands accused of issuing occupation certificates for newly built homes in the luxury Everglades Estate, despite the buildings having cracked walls and leaks

A company that built several homes in an upmarket housing estate near Hartbeespoort Dam has been suspended by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) amid claims of shoddy construction...