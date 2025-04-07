Residents downstream of Vaal river fear the worst as they flee homes
The department of water and sanitation should have opened the sluice gates before the water level tipped over, says resident
07 April 2025 - 19:26
Jenni Gomez, 60, who stays downstream of the Vaal river, fears that history could repeat itself after the department of water and sanitation opened a fifth sluice gate on Sunday...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.