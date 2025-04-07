Seller ordered to hand beach property over to buyers after his lawyer absconds with payment
'You have other recourses' court tells seller demanding a second payment from buyer after settlement paid
07 April 2025 - 04:30
A family trust has won a court application to have a R4.1m coastal property they paid cash for transferred over to them after the buyer declined to proceed with the sale after his own lawyer absconded with the money. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.