Tshwane demolition to proceed as owner loses leave to appeal and case is struck from roll
The city ‘is not a playground for opportunists’, MMC stresses
07 April 2025 - 04:30
The application for leave to appeal by George Asaba, a Nigerian developer based in South Africa who owns a building in Pretoria that the court ordered to be demolished because of zoning issues and lack of approved building plans, has been struck from the court roll...
