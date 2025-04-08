Mpofu to face an LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct
The senior counsel must answer to seven charges including bringing the legal profession into disrepute
08 April 2025 - 18:22
Senior counsel Dali Mpofu has been called to a disciplinary inquiry before the Legal Practice Council's (LPC) disciplinary committee. He is facing seven charges of breaching the code of conduct for legal practitioners — including bringing the profession into disrepute, impugning people’s characters and failing in his duty to the court. ..
