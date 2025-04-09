‘Stressed and overextended’: nearly ‘half of SA teachers’ eye exit in 10 years
Schools need mental health support to reduce the load on teachers
10 April 2025 - 04:30
Nearly half of South African teachers want to leave the profession in the next 10 years -despite many being dedicated to their learners, says economist Dr Heleen Hofmeyr, lead researcher on a study by Stellenbosch University...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.