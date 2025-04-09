‘They take away your humanity’: man rescued from Myanmar scammers speaks of his horrifying ordeal
The man was among the 23 South Africans who were rescued from Myanmar last month, forming part of 7,000 other individuals from various countries
09 April 2025 - 20:15
Every time Steven* looks at the buildings, fences and security personnel where he now lives, it takes him back to a compound in Myanmar where he spent nearly eight months, losing all hope of escape...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.