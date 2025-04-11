Policeman targeted by criminals for his gun, say family and CPF
Gangs are fighting back against a police clampdown in the crime-infested township of Inanda
11 April 2025 - 04:30
Notorious gangs in the crime-ridden Inanda township, north of Durban, are targeting law enforcement officials in their fight back against a clampdown by police...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.