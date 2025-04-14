Joburg doctors fear commuted overtime may not be paid this month
Union Samatu met with the department last week after it was announced that overtime was going to be cut, which caused frustration among doctors with speculation that some would leave the profession
14 April 2025 - 04:30
Doctors working at government health facilities in Johannesburg are worried they will not be paid their commuted overtime when they get their salaries on Tuesday, as they allege their contracts have not been captured on the system. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.