News

Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion farm

Farmer freed from obligation to compensate woman for spending R400,000 on buildings on his property without his consent

14 April 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A woman who spent R400,000 erecting buildings on a farm, ran a transport business and earned more than R14,500 a month has been instructed by the Land Courtto vacate Knoppieslaagte farm in Centurion by the end of the month. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sihle Zikalala calls for expropriation of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg Politics
  2. Bizarre house fight between two parties where neither has an apparent claim News
  3. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  4. 'Go ahead with eviction and build a shopping centre,' court tells property ... News
  5. OCJ investigates after ‘fraudulent’ document used to evict mom from upmarket ... News

Most read

  1. Slot winner claims he is still owed R35,000 after 2023 win at the Carousel News
  2. Toxic workplaces squeezing out staff identified as 'quiet firing' tactic News
  3. ‘Stressed and overextended’: nearly ‘half of SA teachers’ eye exit in 10 years News
  4. Seller ordered to hand beach property over to buyers after his lawyer absconds ... News
  5. Mpofu to face LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct News

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...