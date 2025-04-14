Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion farm
Farmer freed from obligation to compensate woman for spending R400,000 on buildings on his property without his consent
14 April 2025 - 04:30
A woman who spent R400,000 erecting buildings on a farm, ran a transport business and earned more than R14,500 a month has been instructed by the Land Courtto vacate Knoppieslaagte farm in Centurion by the end of the month. ..
