‘Motivated to break barriers’: Wits graduate and Miss Deaf SA 2024 Lisa Msiza aims to leave a legacy
Msiza says her family was a significant source of encouragement and motivation throughout her journey
14 April 2025 - 04:30
Recent Wits graduate and Miss Deaf South Africa 2024, Lisa Msiza, hopes to leave behind a legacy of empowerment and inclusivity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.