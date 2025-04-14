R220,000 damages for man unlawfully arrested for protection order ‘violation’ against neighbour who stabbed him
Disabled man wrongfully held for eight days, bullied by inmates and forced to clean toilets wins compensation award from the police
14 April 2025 - 04:30
A North West man who was held in ‘inhumane conditions’ and subjected to extreme bullying by his fellow inmates for eight days after being arrested for violating a protection order against him laid by his neighbour has won his unlawful arrest case and been awarded R220,000 compensation. ..
