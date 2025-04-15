Family of Albert Luthuli alleges cover-up in late ANC leader’s death
A witness testified that it seemed the magistrate who presided over Luthuli's inquest in 1967 had already concluded the outcome even before the hearing
15 April 2025 - 18:46
The daughter-in-law of slain ANC president-general Inkosi Albert Luthuli told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that as a family they always believed Luthuli's death was not an accident but a murder...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.