Hawks data specialist to spell out electronic trail of kidnapping plan for Sandra Munsamy
Munsamy was kidnapped in May 2019 and held hostage for 162 days in a house in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, while her captors waited for her family to pay the $10m ransom
15 April 2025 - 04:30
A former Hawks police captain tasked with uncovering the data contained on 18 cellphones and two sim cards confiscated from suspects involved in the kidnapping of Xmoor transport CFO Sandra Munsamy in 2019 described the meticulous process in the Durban High Court on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.