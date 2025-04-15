‘Loan shark’ activities land lender in hot water
Pawn transaction racket sees The Loan Company fined R250,000 and ordered to refund clients it ripped off
15 April 2025 - 04:30
The Loan Company — a business offering short-term loans at high interest rates — has lost its appeal against the National Credit Regulator and has been slapped with a hefty fine and ordered to refund at least 15 clients...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.