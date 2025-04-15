News

Memory and thinking problems associated with binge drinking

More than one in five drinkers are regarded as heavy episodic consumers of alcohol in South Africa

15 April 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Consuming eight or more alcoholic drinks per week puts drinkers at increased risk of brain injury associated with memory and thinking problems...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion ... News
  2. Joburg doctors fear commuted overtime may not be paid this month News
  3. R220k damages for man arrested for protection order ‘violation’ against ... News
  4. Slot winner claims he is still owed R35,000 after 2023 win at the Carousel News
  5. 'Go ahead with eviction and build a shopping centre,' court tells property ... News

Latest Videos

Bukele says he won't return man the US mistakenly deported | REUTERS
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female Blue Origin crew | REUTERS