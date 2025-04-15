Memory and thinking problems associated with binge drinking
More than one in five drinkers are regarded as heavy episodic consumers of alcohol in South Africa
15 April 2025 - 04:30
Consuming eight or more alcoholic drinks per week puts drinkers at increased risk of brain injury associated with memory and thinking problems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.