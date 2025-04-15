News

WSU staffer, family rescued after deadly shooting

Students run amok after young man fatally shot in protest mayhem

16 April 2025 - 04:30 By LULAMILE FENI and SIKHO NTSHOBANE

A Walter Sisulu University residence manager and his family were rescued by police after a confrontation with protesting students at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha, during which the manager allegedly shot dead one student and wounded two others...

