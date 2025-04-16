Cancer patients win court battle for top oncologist’s return after ousting over 'offensive slurs'
Judge Derek Wille overturned the hospital group’s decision and slapped it with legal costs
17 April 2025 - 04:30
Patients of a leading oncologist whose practicing privileges were terminated at a top private hospital after a disciplinary hearing into his conduct have succeeded in having his removal set aside by the high court in Cape Town...
