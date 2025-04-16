News

Suspending the VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: Godongwana

The DA is seeking to ‘reframe a political disagreement as a constitutional crisis’, says finance minister in court papers

16 April 2025 - 19:31 By FRANNY RABKIN

The consequences of suspending the upcoming VAT hike would be “severe and far reaching”, said finance minister Enoch Godongwana in court papers on Wednesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC poised to drop 0.5% VAT hike Politics
  2. We were never married to a VAT hike: ANC News
  3. Bedlam as MPs scramble to stop ‘unlawful’ passing of budget Business Times

Most read

  1. Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion ... News
  2. ‘Loan shark’ activities land lender in hot water News
  3. Who’s the boss? Rolene Wagner lets us in on the family secrets News
  4. WSU staffer, family rescued after deadly shooting News
  5. Hawks data specialist to spell out electronic trail of kidnapping plan for ... News

Latest Videos

2025 Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport
UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS