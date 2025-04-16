Suspending the VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: Godongwana
The DA is seeking to ‘reframe a political disagreement as a constitutional crisis’, says finance minister in court papers
16 April 2025 - 19:31
The consequences of suspending the upcoming VAT hike would be “severe and far reaching”, said finance minister Enoch Godongwana in court papers on Wednesday. ..
