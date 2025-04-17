News

DA and EFF case on VAT hike is ‘entirely without merit’, says Didiza

Speaker of parliament says there was no illegality in the process followed by its finance committees

17 April 2025 - 04:30 By FRANNY RABKIN
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The DA’s and EFF’s urgent court challenges to the VAT hike were “entirely without merit”, said speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza in court papers on Tuesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MPs get grim message on VAT hikes Business
  2. Speaker Thoko Didiza rejects EFF and DA request to withdraw budget report Politics
  3. DA, EFF reject GNU budget Politics

Most read

  1. ‘Loan shark’ activities land lender in hot water News
  2. Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion ... News
  3. WSU staffer, family rescued after deadly shooting News
  4. Suspending the VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: ... News
  5. Who’s the boss? Rolene Wagner lets us in on the family secrets News

Latest Videos

2025 Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport
UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS