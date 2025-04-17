News

Drug-fuelled binge leads to gruesome killing on election eve

An Umlazi father was alerted to a break-in at his house only to come home to the bloodied, gagged body of his 17-year-old daughter

17 April 2025 - 04:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

The father of uMlazi teenager Aphiwe Ngcobo described seeing her bloodied body bound and gagged with stockings on the eve of last year's general elections in the Durban High Court on Wednesday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Loan shark’ activities land lender in hot water News
  2. Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion ... News
  3. WSU staffer, family rescued after deadly shooting News
  4. Suspending the VAT hike would have ‘severe and far-reaching’ consequences: ... News
  5. Who’s the boss? Rolene Wagner lets us in on the family secrets News

Latest Videos

2025 Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport
UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS