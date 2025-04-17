Drug-fuelled binge leads to gruesome killing on election eve
An Umlazi father was alerted to a break-in at his house only to come home to the bloodied, gagged body of his 17-year-old daughter
17 April 2025 - 04:30
The father of uMlazi teenager Aphiwe Ngcobo described seeing her bloodied body bound and gagged with stockings on the eve of last year's general elections in the Durban High Court on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.