Steenhuisen wants to put agricultural exports back on the table with US
Agriculture minister believes the recent US tariff announcements mean Agoa is all but cancelled and SA needs to prepare for this eventuality
23 April 2025 - 18:36
South Africa is exploring alternative markets for its agricultural exports to counter the impact of US tariff hikes and the anticipated collapse of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) agreement...
