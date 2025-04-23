News

Steenhuisen wants to put agricultural exports back on the table with US

Agriculture minister believes the recent US tariff announcements mean Agoa is all but cancelled and SA needs to prepare for this eventuality

23 April 2025 - 18:36 By LWAZI HLANGU

South Africa is exploring alternative markets for its agricultural exports to counter the impact of US tariff hikes and the anticipated collapse of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) agreement...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Property owners head to court over 'substandard' luxury homes in Harties News
  2. Pope Francis: why his papacy mattered for Africa — and for the world’s poor and ... News
  3. Is VAT control in the minister’s hands? Court hears DA, EFF’s urgent challenge Politics
  4. Controversy and hope as Masechaba Sesing heads up Free State health department Politics
  5. Ocean sports lovers rush to get rabies vaccine amid ongoing seal biting ... News

Latest Videos

Sabbatical Official Trailer | Drama | Ster-Kinekor
How is a pope chosen? | Reuters