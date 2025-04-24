News

Durban business confidence dips as global and domestic issues weigh, report shows

While confidence levels dropped, the mood remains positive, indicating the efficacy of the interventions to rehabilitate the city

24 April 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Rising global tensions, shifting domestic politics and ongoing poor service delivery are posing a headache for Durban’s business community...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Controversy and hope as Masechaba Sesing heads up Free State health department Politics
  2. Ithala looks to alliance to keep afloat News
  3. Property owners head to court over 'substandard' luxury homes in Harties News
  4. Is VAT control in the minister’s hands? Court hears DA, EFF’s urgent challenge Politics
  5. Steenhuisen wants to put agricultural exports back on the table with US News

Latest Videos

Sabbatical Official Trailer | Drama | Ster-Kinekor
How is a pope chosen? | Reuters