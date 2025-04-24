Motorist wins legal wrangle with City of Cape Town after crash left him a paraplegic
The accident which occurred nearly 15 years ago was due to water on the M5, court rules
24 April 2025 - 04:30
A motorist who was left a paraplegic after hitting a pool of water on a major arterial motorway and smashing into a tree has won a battle nearly 15 years later to hold the City of Cape Town liable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.