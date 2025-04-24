Thales, Zuma claim they won’t get a fair trial because of witnesses’ deaths
Zuma piggybacks on an application brought by Thales for a discharge of the charges based on the fact that two directors allegedly involved in the dodgy deals with Zuma had died
24 April 2025 - 17:53
The deaths of four key witnesses in the arms-deal related racketeering and corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales meant that neither accused could adduce or challenge evidence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.