Thales, Zuma claim they won’t get a fair trial because of witnesses’ deaths

Zuma piggybacks on an application brought by Thales for a discharge of the charges based on the fact that two directors allegedly involved in the dodgy deals with Zuma had died

24 April 2025 - 17:53 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The deaths of four key witnesses in the arms-deal related racketeering and corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales meant that neither accused could adduce or challenge evidence...

