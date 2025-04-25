News

ANALYSIS | Godongwana's VAT U-turn raises difficult legal questions

Finance minister's statement seems to implicitly acknowledge that he is not legally empowered, through a mere announcement, to reverse the VAT hike

25 April 2025 - 04:30 By FRANNY RABKIN

Several difficult and new legal questions arise from finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement on Wednesday night that he would “shortly” be introducing legislation to maintain VAT at 15% “from May 1 2025”. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EFF calls for resignation of Godongwana and Treasury DG after VAT hike reversal Politics
  2. VAT hike reversed, spending cuts now on the cards Politics
  3. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana expected to scrap controversial VAT hike Politics
  4. DA, EFF VAT case a test for parliament Politics

Most read

  1. Ithala looks to alliance to keep afloat News
  2. Motorist wins legal wrangle with City of Cape Town after crash left him a ... News
  3. Durban business confidence dips as global and domestic issues weigh, report ... News
  4. Thales, Zuma claim they won’t get a fair trial because of witnesses’ deaths News
  5. Steenhuisen wants to put agricultural exports back on the table with US Politics

Latest Videos

Usindiso fire accused 'not under influence at commission of inquiry
SPOTLIGHT | Relive the terror every night ... Until Dawn