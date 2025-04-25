I spy civil unrest on the horizon, says former spooks boss
A situation where 60.2% of young people are unemployed and a high rate of poverty is a recipe for an uprising, Thulani Dlomo says
25 April 2025 - 04:30
Former spy boss and ambassador to Japan Thulani Dlomo has warned the toxic mix of soaring youth unemployment and poor governance could trigger domestic unrest...
