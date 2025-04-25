Never too old to chase your dreams: Dr Teffo shares her journey of becoming a medical doctor
Teffo quit her job and left her family in pursuit of her dream
25 April 2025 - 04:30
When Dr Onicca Teffo, 34, left her permanent job as an occupational therapist and her two little children at home to pursue her medical degree, she felt like an irresponsible wife and mother. ..
