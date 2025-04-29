Parker ‘not fit to be a judge’, judicial conduct tribunal hears
Western Cape judge Mushtak Parker’s silence throughout disciplinary process is an ‘aggravating factor’, say lawyers for complainants
29 April 2025 - 15:17
Suspended Western Cape judge Mushtak Parker has, since he was suspended on full pay in 2020, offered no defence to two complaints of gross misconduct against him. At every opportunity to give his side of the story, he has maintained a stony silence. ..
