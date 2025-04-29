News

Posh KZN north coast estates power up to fight outages

Plagued by large-scale, ongoing faults that inconvenience residents and businesses, network of estates hopes to work with Eskom and municipality

29 April 2025 - 04:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

Some of the most sought-after luxury coastal estates on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast have joined forces to tackle the ongoing power outages that have disrupted households and affected businesses in the region...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Two dead, including 6-year-old, after water tanker crashes into PMB homes South Africa
  2. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  3. Raid on ‘bogus’ quack leaves patients with a headache News
  4. Several roads flooded in Durban after heavy rain South Africa

Most read

  1. Simon's Town at 'crisis point' over baboons after fatal shootings News
  2. Residents downstream of Vaal River fear the worst as they flee homes News
  3. I spy civil unrest on the horizon, says former spooks boss News
  4. Motorist wins legal wrangle with City of Cape Town after crash left him a ... News
  5. Never too old to chase your dreams: Dr Teffo shares her journey of becoming a ... News

Latest Videos

Ruto: Even as Kenya opens her doors to refugees, there is need to develop ...
Integrating refugees: How effective is the Shirika plan?