South African pilgrimage ‘changed our lives’, say Catholic travellers

It hasn’t properly sunk in yet, say pilgrims after unplanned attendance of Pope Francis’s funeral

29 April 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Drained and stunned, at peace, yet deeply emotional, speechless and overwhelmed is how a group of South African Catholic pilgrims described being at the Vatican this weekend for the funeral of Pope Francis. ..

