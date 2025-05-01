News

Molemela bows out of deputy chief justice race

Presidency says by nominating several candidates, Ramaphosa ‘chose to approach this process differently’

01 May 2025 - 14:44 By FRANNY RABKIN

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mahube Molemela has declined a nomination by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the second-most senior judicial post in the country, saying it was important for her to focus on the SCA...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa nominates four candidates for deputy chief justice Politics
  2. Parker ‘not fit to be a judge’, judicial conduct tribunal hears News
  3. Judge candidate Dawn Norton grilled by JSC about R17m theft at her firm News

Most read

  1. SA water ski legend, 78, recovers from heart procedure — with Robben Island swim News
  2. ‘Unauthorised’ electricity tokens compound Ekurhuleni revenue shortage News
  3. Parker ‘not fit to be a judge’, judicial conduct tribunal hears News
  4. Ladysmith residents threaten shutdown over water crisis caused by municipality ... News
  5. How this Limpopo NGO prepared itself for Trump funding cuts News

Latest Videos

2025 Renault Duster media launch
South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS