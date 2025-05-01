Molemela bows out of deputy chief justice race
Presidency says by nominating several candidates, Ramaphosa ‘chose to approach this process differently’
01 May 2025 - 14:44
Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mahube Molemela has declined a nomination by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the second-most senior judicial post in the country, saying it was important for her to focus on the SCA...
