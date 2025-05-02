Inside ‘Sabbatical’, SA’s new film where family breaks expose hidden truths
Filmmakers Karabo and Kagiso Lediga hope audiences will leave with more than just the memory of a good story
02 May 2025 - 04:30
Sibling creatives Karabo and Kagiso Lediga feature some of South Africa’s most celebrated actors and a storyline steeped in the complexities of family and identity in a new film, Sabbatical...
