Football administrator, wife expected in court to face fraud charges
The charges relate to a more than 10-year-old investigation by the Hawks
04 May 2025 - 21:26
Soccer administrator and international referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo and his wife are set to appear in court in Cape Town to face charges of fraud and money laundering related to millions of rand worth of school construction projects in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.