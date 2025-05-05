News

Forensic expert says ‘impossible’ to tell by phone analysis whether Mbenenge sent pornographic pictures to Mengo

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment claims against Eastern Cape judge president resumed on Monday

05 May 2025 - 17:45 By FRANNY RABKIN

It was impossible to ascertain the origin of “pornographic” pictures that judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo claimed had been sent to her by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, a forensic expert testified at a Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Monday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge resumes South Africa
  2. ‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is ... South Africa
  3. Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, ... South Africa
  4. 'Mengo shouldn't have to explain herself': Men's Forum defends judges' ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Football administrator, wife expected in court to face fraud charges News
  2. 'Gross patriarchy cloaked in false chivalry': chief justice blasts LPC over ... News
  3. Withdrawal from DRC has started, but 14 lives lost is the South African cost News
  4. ‘Give us a sign’: Family of missing journalist and partner hopeful they will be ... News
  5. Molemela bows out of deputy chief justice race News

Latest Videos

Highlights: Junior Springboks vs Argentina U20 in Gqeberha
Gogo Maweni trial begins: complainant testifies about alleged assault