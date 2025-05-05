Forensic expert says ‘impossible’ to tell by phone analysis whether Mbenenge sent pornographic pictures to Mengo

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment claims against Eastern Cape judge president resumed on Monday

It was impossible to ascertain the origin of “pornographic” pictures that judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo claimed had been sent to her by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, a forensic expert testified at a Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Monday. ..