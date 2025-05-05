Withdrawal from DRC has started, but 14 lives lost is the South African cost
The father of the late Pieter Jacobus Strydom jnr believes his son’s life was lost in vain
05 May 2025 - 04:30
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commenced the phased withdrawal of its personnel and equipment from the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this week, but for one South African father, whose son paid the ultimate price, the withdrawal comes too little, too late...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.