News

Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears

Luthuli died in 1967 after he was allegedly hit by a train, a claim his family is disputing

06 May 2025 - 18:04 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli on Tuesday heard evidence that he may have been a victim of assault...

