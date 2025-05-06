Father of slain student found sandals belonging to accused in his house
Thobeka Hadebe, who was stabbed multiple times at her Umbumbulu home in February 2024, identified her attacker during her last moments, according to court testimony.
06 May 2025 - 17:02
Thobeka Hadebe, the murdered eThekwini College engineering student stabbed multiple times at her Umbumbulu home on February 26 2024, identified her attacker during her last moments...
