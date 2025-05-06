Marathon runner and blogger defends his criticism of Two Oceans organisers
While the Two Oceans board and chair say they are not trying to completely silence Stuart Mann, they claim he has crossed the line
06 May 2025 - 04:30
Marathon runner and blogger Stuart Mann says if it was not for him, issues of “maladministration” in the running of the Two Oceans Marathon would have been “swept under the carpet”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.