News

Court orders president to furnish NHI record

07 May 2025 - 07:30 By Tamar Kahn Health & Science Correspondent

The high court in Pretoria has confirmed it has jurisdiction to hear the legal challenges brought by medical schemes and doctors against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, and ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to furnish the record of his decision to assent to the contentious legislation...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marathon runner and blogger defends his criticism of Two Oceans organisers News
  2. Football administrator, wife expected in court to face fraud charges News
  3. High school deputy principal stripped of promotion for failure to disclose ... News
  4. South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going News
  5. Forensic expert says ‘impossible’ to tell by phone analysis whether Mbenenge ... News

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...