‘If I had not fired, my family and I would have died’ — WSU res manager
Suspect accused of killing student tells court he shot when angry, mask-wearing crowd were kicking in the door at his house
07 May 2025 - 13:19
Suspended Walter Sisulu University (WUS) acting residence manager Manelisi Mampane spoke about the events that led to him opening fire on protesting students, killing third-year student Sisonke Mbolekwa, 24...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.