‘Mutually destructive’ versions test Mengo’s credibility at sexual harassment tribunal

The evidence of a former JSC official may be used by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge to boost his defence

08 May 2025 - 17:08 By FRANNY RABKIN

The versions of former JSC official Kutlwano Moretlwe and judges’ Andiswa Mengo were “mutually destructive” in some aspects, a judicial conduct tribunal investigating the sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge heard on Thursday. ..

