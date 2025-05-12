Ex-cop who investigated 'paedophiles' Dirk Prinsloo and 'Advocate Barbie' still traumatised 20 years later
Prinsloo is still a wanted man in South Africa and will be arrested if he ever sets foot again in the country, the NPA says
12 May 2025 - 04:42
More than two decades after investigating the alleged illegal sex activities of former advocates and lovers Dirk Prinsloo and Cezanne Visser, retired police detective Sunet Coetzee is still traumatised by the experience...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.