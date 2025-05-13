Deputy president Paul Mashatile says government is striving to remove barriers by enhancing seamless intercontinental travel as it gears up for the historic G20 summit in November.
“We aim to remove barriers, unlock access and make it easier for Africans and the world to experience Africa. We remain committed to ensuring that travel is safe, secure and seamless for all. We want each and every traveller to find joy in their journey through our land,” said Mashatile.
He was speaking at the official opening of the Africa Travel Indaba at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Tuesday.
Mashatile was accompanied by tourism minister Patricia de Lille, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli, provincial economic development and environmental affairs MEC Rev Musa Zondi and eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba.
“The hosting of the G20 positively catapults Africa into the global spotlight. It signifies a progressive milestone for both South Africa and the African continent, providing an opportunity for us to highlight African perspectives on global economic and development issues,” said Mashatile.
He said the country needed to echo a united African voice on every global stage. “With one voice, we boost Africa's role in global matters, strengthen country-to-country integration, and enable better support for important issues like development, peace and security. Furthermore, we must engage constructively with our global partners within the G20, developing relationships based on mutual respect, understanding and reciprocity,” he said.
He said he remained confident that a more egalitarian and inclusive global order will benefit all countries by overcoming divides and forging partnerships.
“Over 200 G20-related meetings will take place across South Africa, putting our country and our continent at the heart of the world’s most important economic conversations."
G20 will put SA at heart of the world’s important economic conversations: Mashatile
With South Africa being the only African member of the G20, it has a responsibility and an opportunity to advocate for developing nations and to champion sustainable tourism to secure investment in Africa’s future
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Deputy president Paul Mashatile says government is striving to remove barriers by enhancing seamless intercontinental travel as it gears up for the historic G20 summit in November.
“We aim to remove barriers, unlock access and make it easier for Africans and the world to experience Africa. We remain committed to ensuring that travel is safe, secure and seamless for all. We want each and every traveller to find joy in their journey through our land,” said Mashatile.
He was speaking at the official opening of the Africa Travel Indaba at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Tuesday.
Mashatile was accompanied by tourism minister Patricia de Lille, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli, provincial economic development and environmental affairs MEC Rev Musa Zondi and eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba.
“The hosting of the G20 positively catapults Africa into the global spotlight. It signifies a progressive milestone for both South Africa and the African continent, providing an opportunity for us to highlight African perspectives on global economic and development issues,” said Mashatile.
He said the country needed to echo a united African voice on every global stage. “With one voice, we boost Africa's role in global matters, strengthen country-to-country integration, and enable better support for important issues like development, peace and security. Furthermore, we must engage constructively with our global partners within the G20, developing relationships based on mutual respect, understanding and reciprocity,” he said.
He said he remained confident that a more egalitarian and inclusive global order will benefit all countries by overcoming divides and forging partnerships.
“Over 200 G20-related meetings will take place across South Africa, putting our country and our continent at the heart of the world’s most important economic conversations."
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Nothing is sacred when towns, inner cities are desecrated
He said South Africa's tourism priorities for the 2025 G20 presidency were consistent with the continental priorities outlined in agenda 2063 and the core objectives of the UN tourism agenda for Africa — Tourism for Inclusive Growth — the strategic road map guiding the promotion of sustainable tourism development across the African continent.
With South Africa being the only African member of the G20, it has a responsibility and an opportunity to advocate for developing nations and to champion sustainable tourism to secure investment in Africa’s future.
He said Africa’s attractions and the influx of tourists mean the continent is an important part of the world's economy, politics, growth and humanity.
“Tourism undoubtedly serves as a significant economic engine, a catalyst for social change and a cornerstone of inclusive growth,” said Mashatile.
“We recognise that for Africa to realise its full potential, we must unlock the vast, untapped opportunities in the tourism sector within our own borders,” said Mashatile.
Tourism contributes significantly to Africa's GDP, directly and indirectly. In 2023, travel and tourism contributed 6.8% to Africa's GDP, up from 5.9% in the previous year.
In South Africa, tourism contributes 8.9% of the GDP and supports 1.68-million jobs.
“What is important is that we boost our intra-Africa travel while also increasing the share of international tourism. Intra-African tourism is crucial for boosting local economies, fostering regional integration and promoting cultural understanding within the continent. It creates jobs, strengthens economies and contributes to infrastructure development while conserving natural environments and cultural assets,” he added.
Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola
De Lille said it was fitting that the G20 would be meeting in the province late in the year. She said this placed South African tourism at the centre of the global stage
“Tourism in South Africa has a significant contribution to the economy and the GDP. It’s also a powerful driver of economic growth across the continent,” said De Lille.
She said in 2024 the country welcomed 8.9-million visitors to its shores with a direct spend of more than R91.6m and created at least over 1.6-million jobs.
She said the country had also been buoyed by an influx of 2.6-million visitors in the first quarter of 2025, almost 6% higher than the previous year. She said almost 75% of South Africa’s international visitors come from Africa.
“We are proud to announced over 1,300 exhibitors and 1,200 buyers are here from more than 55 countries including 27 African countries. Our collective presence here at the travel indaba signifies more Africa’s market access but also Africa’s readiness to lead innovation and inspire the global tourism landscape,” said De Lille.
READ MORE:
Some progress on the Trump front
Shifting global trade patterns present opportunities
Joburg to host international farmers' conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos