Parties wrangle over gender expert at Mbenenge sexual harassment tribunal
The work of the tribunal requires ‘not just an evaluation of the facts but also the context in which it all happened’, says counsel for Andiswa Mengo
13 May 2025 - 04:30
At the end of the Monday’s proceedings in the tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, it was unclear whether a gender expert would be allowed to give evidence, or whether the judge president would begin his testimony on Tuesday. ..
